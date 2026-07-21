MP Govt Tables Medical University Amendment Bill Among 14 Bills In Assembly | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has proposed the establishment of the Madhya Pradesh Dhanvantri Health University in Ujjain. For this, it tabled the Madhya Pradesh Medical University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on the first day of the Assembly's Monsoon Session on Monday.

The Bill states that amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Medical University Act, 2022, relating to the authority and other provisions of the Jabalpur-based university, are necessary for establishing the Madhya Pradesh Dhanvantri Health University in Ujjain.

The proposed Madhya Pradesh Dhanvantri Health University will have jurisdiction over six divisions - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Chambal.

The Ujjain division will include the districts of Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch. The Medical University (Amendment) Bill was among the 14 Bills tabled by the state government on the first day of the Assembly's Monsoon Session.

MP VAT (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Bill proposes increasing the maximum age of Appeal Board members from 65 years to 67 years. It also empowers appellants to file appeals before the Appeal Board against orders passed by the Appellate Authority.

MP Workplace Empowerment Code (Labour Force Code), 2026

The Bill proposes amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Shops and Establishments Act, 1958, to ensure that business operations are not unnecessarily hindered.

It also seeks to simplify labour laws and align six state labour laws with the Central labour codes.

MP Highway (Amendment) Bill

The Bill seeks to empower the state government to notify and levy user fees for the development, maintenance and operation of highways.

At present, there is no specific provision authorising the state to impose and recover such fees through contractual arrangements.

MP Cess (Amendment) Bill

The state government promulgated the MP Cess (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, when the Assembly was not in session. The Bill seeks to replace the Ordinance with an Act.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (MP Amendment) Bill

The Bill proposes amendments to Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It aims to reduce the burden on courts by making certain offences compoundable.

MP Private University (Establishment and Operation) Amendment Bill

The Bill proposes easing the eligibility norms for setting up private universities. At present, a minimum of 10 hectares of land and a corpus fund of Rs 5 crore are mandatory.

The government believes these requirements discourage smaller investors and proposes relaxing the norms to encourage investment in higher education.