'Hard Work And Self-Belief Are Every Woman's Strength': Mahima Chaudhry In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted film actor Mahima Chaudhry said that hard work, self-confidence, and perseverance were true keys to success for every woman.

"No matter which field you choose, work hard and stay committed. I know life brings many challenges, but no one can stop a person who is determined and willing to work hard.

Keep trying and you will definitely achieve success,” she said while speaking at an event, Grihshobha EmpowerHer – Real Women. Real Conversations, in the city on Saturday.

The actor won everyone's heart with her warm and inspiring interaction. "I have visited Bhopal before. I was here on 14 August 2023 and I truly love this city. Bhopal is very clean, and the people here are extremely warm and welcoming," she added,

"Before coming to this event, I was quite confused because I knew there would be so many beautiful women here.

I kept wondering what I should wear, and that's why I got a little late." Her candid remark brought smiles and laughter from the audience, she added

The inmates of Shakti Sadan Shelter Home, Bhopal, presented a traditional handcrafted Bhopali purse to the actor.

She appreciated the craftsmanship, praised the woman's talent, and expressed admiration for the beautiful handmade gift.