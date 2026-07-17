Khajuraho Airport Tops AAI 2026 Customer Satisfaction Index; Bhopal Ranks 3rd |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho Airport has secured the top position in the country in the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index.

Khajuraho Airport was followed by Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj International Airport, which secured the third position, while Ayodhya Airport ranked fifth.

The rankings were based on passenger feedback collected from 63 airports across the country operated by AAI. The assessment covered key parameters such as ground transportation, security screening, cleanliness, and staff assistance.

Milestone for tourism sector

Khajuraho Airport officials said the recognition is particularly significant for the tourism sector. They noted that improved air connectivity and upgraded passenger amenities could help attract more tourists to Khajuraho, which is globally known for its UNESCO-listed temple complex, remarkable architecture and intricate sculptures.

Khajuraho Airport (HJR) caters to niche domestic air traffic, handling thousands of passengers every year, with a significant rise in footfall during the peak tourism season. Despite its relatively small size, the airport has earned recognition for its efficient operations and excellent passenger experience.

Airport offers convenient travel

Located around 3 km from Khajuraho city centre and approximately 8 km from the UNESCO-listed Western Group of Temples, the airport provides convenient access for travellers.

It offers regular domestic connectivity through airlines such as IndiGo and Air India, with routes mainly connecting Khajuraho to cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. Passenger traffic increases by more than 100% during the peak tourist period from October to March, while the terminal can accommodate around 200 passengers during peak hours.

Achievement for Madhya Pradesh

Officials termed the achievement a major milestone for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state’s continued efforts to improve airport infrastructure and enhance the overall travel experience for domestic and international passengers.

They added that the recognition holds special significance for tourism in the region, with improved air connectivity and better passenger facilities expected to attract more visitors to Khajuraho, home to the UNESCO-listed temple complex known for its architectural grandeur and intricate carvings.