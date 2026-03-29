MP News: 'State To Have 10 Airports Soon,' CM Mohan Yadav Announces In Indore | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, announced that the state is set to expand its aviation network to 10 airports within the next 2 years.

He was visiting Indore on Sunday where he said the aviation project will commence once the new airports at Shivpuri and Ujjain become operational.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated terminal building at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, the CM said the state currently has 8 airports, 20 airstrips, and 220 helipads.

“With the completion of airports in Ujjain and Shivpuri, the total number of airports in the state will reach 10,” he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu virtually inaugurated the renovated terminal building, along with the UDAN Yatri Cafe and other upgraded facilities.

Read Also MP News: Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport

Yadav also mentioned that airstrips at Shahdol, Neemuch, Chhindwara, and Mandla will be developed into full-fledged airports under the regional connectivity scheme.

The state government has further decided to build one airstrip every 145 km to strengthen aviation infrastructure.

Officials said the old terminal at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport was renovated at a cost of ₹50 crore and renamed ‘T-1’ (Terminal 1).

With two terminal buildings now operational, the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity has increased to 50 lakh. Over 100 daily flights, including regular and special services, currently operate from the airport.