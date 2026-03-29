 MP News: Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport
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MP News: Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport

CM Mohan Yadav visited Indore on Sunday, inaugurating the new terminal at Devi Ahily Bai Holkar Airport and attending the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. He will participate in the ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ event at Dashhara Maidan, distributing benefits to scheme beneficiaries, launching development projects, and performing the water supply project’s fourth-phase groundbreaking.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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MP News: Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a tour to Indore on Sunday. Here he inaugurated the new terminal building at Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport. 

He later attended the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, which was attended by several public representatives.

The CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India’s aviation sector, saying air travel has become more accessible for people from all walks of life.

CM Yadav will also participate in a program at Dashhara Maidan under the state government’s ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ campaign. During the event, beneficiaries of various government schemes will receive their benefits.

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The CM will announce several development projects for the city, including strengthening the drinking water system. 

He will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the fourth phase of the city’s water supply project, aimed at improving basic infrastructure and services for citizens.

Under the ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ campaign, over 1.44 lakh beneficiaries have received assistance so far. 

An exhibition showcasing government welfare schemes and development activities by various departments will also be held at Dussehra Maidan during the event.

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