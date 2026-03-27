MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chhindwara Accident Victims; Announces ₹8 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families, ₹1 Lakh For Injured -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹8 lakh ex gratia for the family of each person who died in the tragic bus-truck collision in Chhindwara, on Friday.

₹4 lakh would be given from the government and another ₹4 lakh under the Sambal scheme.

He also announced ₹1 lakh assistance for each injured person and said the government will bear the full cost of their treatment.

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The CM reached Chhindwara directly after his Delhi visit, cancelling all scheduled programs, to meet the affected families.

He visited villages Karer, Gwada, and Jhiria in Mohkhed tehsil and met families of those who died in the road accident, offering condolences and support.

He also visited the district hospital in Chhindwara and met the injured, asking about their condition.

VIDEO | Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav meets families of road accident victims, offers condolences and support. pic.twitter.com/Oxzot9qpNQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2026

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Experts sent from Jabalpur

The Chief Minister said the incident was painful and assured families that the state government stands with them in this difficult time.

He informed that a minister had already been sent to the spot and medical teams from Jabalpur and Nagpur were arranged to ensure proper treatment. He also ordered an investigation into the accident.

He continuously monitored the health condition of the injured and rushed to Chhindwara immediately after returning.

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After receiving information about the accident near Simariya Nala on Thursday evening, the CM had instructed Minister Rakesh Singh to cancel his programs and reach Chhindwara immediately.

Expert doctors were also sent from Jabalpur for better medical care.

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During his visit, the Chief Minister became emotional and instructed officials and doctors to take care of the injured like family members.

He stressed that there should be no shortage in treatment and assured that the government will provide all possible help.

He also held discussions with officials and directed them to plan for all future needs to ensure complete support to affected families. The Chief Minister assured that the government stands firmly with the victims in this time of crisis.