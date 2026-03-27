MP News: Final Rites Of 5 Chhindwara Bus Victims Carried Out In Karer

MP News: Final Rites Of 5 Deceased Carried Out In Karer After Tragic Bus-Truck Collision |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five of the 10 deceased in Chindwara bus-truck collision were residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Karer in Shivpuri district, as reported on Friday.

The final rites of the five deceased were carried out on Friday morning leaving the entire village in deep grief. Family members clung to the bodies, and relatives tried to console them.

People from nearby villages have also arrived in Karer to pay their respects to the deceased.

Ramdas Parane and Siya Ewanati were given their final farewell through burial, while Daulat Farkade, Bhagwanti Vishwakarma, and Shakun Yadav were cremated at the village’s cremation ground. Sons and brothers of the deceased performed the last rites.

‘My mother was forced to attend programme’

Siya’s daughter, Sheetali, said her mother had been forced to attend the Chief Minister’s program.

She added that officials had told her mother that if she didn’t go, payments from the Employment Guarantee and Ladli Bahna schemes would not be credited to their bank account.

Notably, 10 people were killed when a bus carrying about 40 passengers returning from a Chief Minister’s programme in Chhindwara collided head-on with a truck on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred near Semeria Hanuman Temple in Mehkhera. Around 20 ambulances rushed the injured, many with serious head and other injuries, to Chhindwara District Hospital.

Minister Rakesh Singh visits hospital

Meanwhile, Chhindwara in-charge minister Rakesh Singh visited the hospital to check on the injured, saying their condition has improved. He also informed that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will visit Chhindwara today.

CM Mohan Yadav is also speculated to visit Chindwara to meet the families of those killed in the bus accident and check on the condition of the injured admitted to the hospital.