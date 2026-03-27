Bhopal News: 8 Injured After Balcony Of Under-Construction Building Collapses Near AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were injured after the balcony of an under-construction building in front of AIIMS-Bhopal collapsed on Friday.

Three received primary treatment and were discharged, while five remain hospitalised.

A 23-year-old woman, Nandini, was seriously injured and admitted to AIIMS trauma block for close monitoring.

The collapse also damaged a shed below and crushed three vehicles.

Witnesses said part of the building may have been illegal. Authorities are investigating, and doctors are conducting tests to check Nandini’s condition.

Patients and their relatives had come to collect medicines when the accident happened.

The building is around 35 years old and houses a medical store on the ground floor. Construction of three additional floors is ongoing right above it. The balcony that collapsed was protruding significantly and fell onto the shed below, causing the shed to collapse as well.