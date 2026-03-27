Bhopal News: 6-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Getting Caught In Violent Street Fight In Shahjahanabad

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was seriously injured during a violent clash in the Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal on Thursday night. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

The injured child has been identified as Miral (6), daughter of Faizan Ahmed, who works at the post office. She suffered a deep head injury and is currently in critical condition. Miral is a kindergarten student at a private school, and her family lives in Indra Vihar Colony near Airport Road in Bhopal.

According to police, the incident occurred when Faizan Ahmed was returning home on his motorcycle with his wife and two children after visiting the Noor Mahal area. When they reached near a printing press in the Shahjahanabad locality, they found that a dispute was already taking place between a large group of people.

Faizan told the police that around 70 to 80 people were involved in the altercation. Since the lane was narrow and crowded, he tried to turn his bike around to avoid the situation and leave the area safely with his family. However, the situation quickly escalated into violence.

During the chaos, someone allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon, and the young girl suffered a serious injury to her head. Faizan immediately rushed his daughter to a nearby private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have said that her condition remains critical.

Witnesses also reported that some miscreants vandalized vehicles parked in the area during the clash before fleeing the spot. The entire incident created panic in the locality.

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation. A case has been registered against unidentified persons for their involvement in the violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Bajpai said that although the child suffered a severe head injury, medical reports have not yet confirmed whether it was caused by a sharp weapon. He added that police teams are carefully examining CCTV footage from the area.

Two separate teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the incident. Police said efforts are underway to track the suspects and take strict action against them.