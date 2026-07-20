Bhopal Power Cut July 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Danish Hills, Janta Nagar, Kamal Nagar & More; Check Full List

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on July 21, 2026 (Tuesday) due to maintenance and line shifting work being carried out by the electricity department.

The outages will take place at different times during the day. Residents are advised to plan their work accordingly.

The electricity department said the shutdown is necessary for DTR maintenance, line maintenance and NHAI line shifting work to improve the power supply network.

Area: Janta Nagar, Janta Quarter, Panchwati Phase I & II, Nabi Bagh, Aaradhana Nagar, Ratan Colony, Moti Lal Nagar, Krishna Colony, Vyanjan Dhaba, Thana Nabi Bagh

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Kamal Nagar, Jain Colony, Gas Rahat Colony, 6 Garh, Jai Mahadev, Silver State

Time: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Kamla Park Road, Dherpura, Ginnori Road, Chobdarpura, Hathikhana, Hamidia College, Gas Rahat Hospital, Fiza Hospital

Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

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Area: Danish Hills View Township, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 1, 2 & 3 and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Area: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarters (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar near Karunadham, Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehru Nagar Shed, IIFM Jhuggi

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Akrity Green Neev

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Residents are advised to charge their mobile phones and other essential devices in advance and make necessary arrangements before the scheduled power cuts.

Electricity supply is expected to resume after the maintenance work is completed, subject to operational conditions.