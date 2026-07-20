AIIMS Bhopal Organises Dengue, Malaria Awareness Drive For School Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen awareness about the prevention of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and other seasonal infections during the monsoon season, doctors and healthcare staff of AIIMS Bhopal organised a health awareness programme at Barkhedi School.

The initiative aimed to educate students, teachers, and the local community about practical measures to prevent mosquito-borne and seasonal diseases.

During the programme, participants were advised to regularly clean coolers, water storage tanks, flower pots, discarded tyres, and other water-holding containers to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

They were also encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets, avoid self-medication, and seek immediate medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility in case of fever.

An interactive discussion and question-and-answer session was conducted with students, during which experts demonstrated practical methods for preventing mosquito-borne diseases. They emphasised that maintaining a clean environment, preventing water stagnation, and ensuring active community participation are the most effective measures to control dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The health awareness campaign was led by Dr Kuldeep Gupta, Senior Resident, Department of Community and Family Medicine. He was joined by Dr Abhishek Kumar, Junior Resident, Department of Community and Family Medicine; Dr Malav, Junior Resident, Department of Physiology; and other team members.

The team educated students and teachers about evidence-based preventive practices and highlighted the important role of community participation in promoting public health and preventing seasonal diseases.