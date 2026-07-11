AIIMS Bhopal Ranked No. 1 In India In Swachhata Pakhwada 2026; Tops 36 Healthcare Institutions

Suyash Dwivedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has secured the first position at the national level in Swachhata Pakhwada 2026, a nationwide cleanliness campaign organized by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The campaign was conducted from April 1 to April 15, with the participation of Central Government healthcare institutions from across the country.

According to the results announced by the Ministry, AIIMS Bhopal ranked first among 36 participating institutions. This achievement reflects the institute's continuous efforts to maintain a clean hospital, promote healthy surroundings, protect the environment, and encourage public participation. During the assessment, the Ministry's observer appreciated the innovative initiatives undertaken by AIIMS Bhopal and its high standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

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A large number of activities were organized throughout the campaign to keep the hospital campus clean and create awareness among people. More than 6,000 saplings were planted. Awareness programmes were conducted on the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. Swachhata Pledge ceremonies, plantation drives, departmental cleanliness and maintenance drives, spill management demonstrations, mopping and housekeeping training, cleaning of signboards, hand hygiene awareness programmes, water sanitation activities, and cleanliness drives in the hospital's outdoor areas were also organised.

The institute also conducted biomedical waste management training, anti-spitting and anti-plastic awareness campaigns, yoga sessions, health check-up camps, cleaning of hospital equipment, community outreach programmes in nearby villages and localities, cyber cleanliness awareness activities, hostel cleanliness drives, training for CSSD and linen-handling staff, overhead water tank cleaning, maintenance of internal roads and sports grounds, pest control activities, poster, skit and wall-painting competitions, shramdaan, and maintenance of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Swachhata rallies were organized with slogans such as "Swachh AIIMS, Swasth AIIMS" and "Clean AIIMS, Green AIIMS, Healthy AIIMS." Condemned materials were removed and sent for recycling. Immunization drives were also conducted. Individuals and departments that actively participated in the cleanliness activities were recognized and honoured for their contribution.