Delhi University Former Professor Rajeshwar Prasad Maheshwari's Body Donated To AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body donation of 97-year-old eminent educationist, Late Rajeshwar Prasad Maheshwari, a resident of Bhopal, was carried out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal on Saturday.

In honour of the body donor, a Guard of Honour was accorded in accordance with the protocol prescribed by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Thereafter, his mortal remains were brought to AIIMS Bhopal with full respect and dignity.

Rajeshwar Prasad Maheshwari dedicated more than four decades of his life to the field of education as a distinguished professor at University of Delhi, where he also served as the Principal of the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce> (SRCC). An accomplished author, he wrote more than 50 influential textbooks on law and accountancy, which are widely used in senior secondary education.

Maheshwari was associated for many years with the country's leading professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Mindful Eating Session

The Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal organised a "Mindful Eating Practice Session" on July 1, 2026, to promote healthy eating habits and encourage participants to eat with greater awareness.

During the session, participants were guided on developing a mindful approach towards food, improving their eating experience, and adopting healthier lifestyle practices. The programme included guided mindful eating exercises, discussions on healthy eating behaviours, and practical tips to help participants make sustainable lifestyle changes.