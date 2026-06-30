 State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalState-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS Bhopal

State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS Bhopal

The facility will improve access to holistic healthcare services and strengthen the delivery of integrative treatment for patients. AIIMS president Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra said that integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare is essential for providing holistic, patient-centred, and evidence-based treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS Bhopal
State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-of-the-art Ayurveda Day Care Facility was inaugurated in AIIMS, Bhopal, on Monday.

The inauguration of the Ayurveda Day Care Facility will ensure advancing integrative medicine and providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to the community.

The newly inaugurated facility comprises 21 day care beds and has been established to provide evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies in a comfortable and patient-friendly environment.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh June 29, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 6 Districts; Yellow Alert Issued...
Madhya Pradesh June 29, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 6 Districts; Yellow Alert Issued...

The facility will improve access to holistic healthcare services and strengthen the delivery of integrative treatment for patients.

AIIMS president Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra said that integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare is essential for providing holistic, patient-centred, and evidence-based treatment.

He appreciated the Department of AYUSH for its continuous efforts to expand quality Ayurveda services within the institute.

Read Also
Special Train Between Kanpur And Madurai Via Bhopal Starting July 1; Direct Benefit For Passengers...
Special Train Between Kanpur And Madurai Via Bhopal Starting July 1; Direct Benefit For Passengers...

Follow us on