State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS Bhopal

State-Of-The-Art Ayurveda Day Care Facility At AIIMS | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-of-the-art Ayurveda Day Care Facility was inaugurated in AIIMS, Bhopal, on Monday.

The inauguration of the Ayurveda Day Care Facility will ensure advancing integrative medicine and providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to the community.

The newly inaugurated facility comprises 21 day care beds and has been established to provide evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies in a comfortable and patient-friendly environment.

The facility will improve access to holistic healthcare services and strengthen the delivery of integrative treatment for patients.

AIIMS president Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra said that integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare is essential for providing holistic, patient-centred, and evidence-based treatment.

He appreciated the Department of AYUSH for its continuous efforts to expand quality Ayurveda services within the institute.