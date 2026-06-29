Madhya Pradesh June 29, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 6 Districts; Yellow Alert Issued For Bhopal, Indore & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for six districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Ujjain, Dewas, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla and Balaghat may receive 4 inches or more rainfall in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has also been issued for several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.

Light rain or drizzle is likely in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur. The weather department said the monsoon has not yet reached these districts.

Rain and thunderstorms continued across the state on Sunday. Heavy rain was recorded in Mandsaur and Ratlam, while showers were also reported from Guna, Sheopur, Barwani, Shajapur, Sehore, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

The monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 24 and has so far covered only 15 districts, while it is yet to reach the remaining 40 districts.

The recent rainfall has also brought down temperatures across the state. Ujjain recorded 33.5°C, Indore 33.8°C, Bhopal 34.6°C, Jabalpur 38.3°C, and Gwalior 40.2°C. Khandwa recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 30.1°C, while Nowgong was the hottest at 40.4°C.

Although many districts have received more than six inches of rain over the past five days, the state's overall rainfall remains below normal. Since June 1, Madhya Pradesh has received 71.7 mm of rain against the normal 116.2 mm, making rainfall about 38% below average. Rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh is 67% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh has recorded 10% below-normal rainfall.