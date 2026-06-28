Overheard In Bhopal: Officer Targeted, Complaints Of Corruption, In Trouble, Wishing Change & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Officer targeted

Amid a political conflict in the state, an IAS officer is being targeted. There are efforts to drag him into the controversy. A minister from UP has alleged that the IAS officer had helped the members of a political party invest in MP. On the contrary, the government had given the approval for road construction before posting the officer to a corporation. People in the corridors of power are surprised because the minister targeted a trusted officer of the government of the same party that he is supporting in UP. The reason behind targeting the officer is the politics in UP. The assembly election in UP is nearing. The minister, who made the allegation, has crossed swords with a political party in UP. A relative of the officer is associated with the political outfit in that state. In such a situation, the politicians are forcing the officer to target the relative. Once, the same thing happened to the officer.

Complaints of corruption

A minister has made allegations of corruption against the secretary of his department to the chief minister and the chief secretary. In the complaint, the minister has also cited a WhatsApp chat, in which one person tells another that the officer had demanded a bribe. But there are disputes over the complaint of the person, which was the basis of the minister s allegations against the secretary. At the root of all troubles between the minister and the secretary lies the recent transfer of employees. The minister and the secretary held discussions over the matter and reached a consensus over shifting some employees from the department. Afterwards, the minister sent a long list consisting of the names of employees for transfer, asking the secretary to issue an order. But the names the minister had sent did not figure in the discussion between them. Thus, the secretary withheld the names recommended by the minister for transfer. The minister expected the government to extend the date for transfers, but because that did not happen, the list remained pending. Now, the minister is so annoyed with the secretary that he accused the latter of committing an act of corruption.

In trouble

Another minister, fed up with the secretary of his department, thinks the officer does not work according to her wishes. She has already complained to the head of state about it. The department has to take an important policy decision for which the government has reached a political consensus, and the secretary is acquainted with it. The issue, on which the department will make a decision, is controversial. The secretary wants to stay out of the disputed matter. For this reason, she is delaying a decision on the case. The matter has already sparked a conflict between the minister and the secretary. The recent transfer of officials has deepened the dispute between them. The secretary struck off the names of officials, proposed by the minister, from the transfer list. The officer approved only 30% of names recommended by the minister. There are many issues over which the minister and the secretary are not on good terms. The minister wants her to be out of the department when an administrative reshuffle takes place in the future.

Wishing change

An IAS officer wants to change the place of his posting. The higher-ups in the government were satisfied with his work, and they agreed to send him to an important department. But the problem with the officer is that the government often gives him new assignments, asking him to complete the work before his transfer to a department of his choice. This officer was assigned the task of formulating a policy related to his department. The way he finished the task made everyone happy, but the issue is pending in the court. They asked him to represent the government s views in the court. When the officer tried to hand over the work to another officer, the government handed over a fresh assignment to him. It has asked him to coordinate with the officials to prepare a draft of an important policy. Now, the government will not transfer the officer from his present department until he completes the work.

Feeling bored

An IAS officer is feeling bored in the state capital. Sahib is on good terms with the government and working in an important department. But he wants to go out of Bhopal. The problem with Sahib is that his wife s posting is far away from the capital. He wants a posting either in Ujjain or in Indore. For posting in Indore, he is even ready to go to the loop line. He had been in an important department in Indore, but he had to go out of the city for an incident there. Because the higher-ups do not want him to go to the loop line, they have advised him to remain in the state capital. People in the corridors of power say though he was out of the business capital of the state, the government may post him as collector of the city in the future.

Eye on posts

A few positions important to the government are going to fall vacant in the police department. The IG of a division is retiring next month. Some officers are eying the position. An officer posted in the police headquarters is keen to go to the division where politicians also like him. In this situation, he wants to leave the police headquarters for field posting again. Another officer is also trying to go there. Though he is holding an important position, the officer wants to go to the division. Sahib is influential. Two important politicians use their clout to post an officer of their choice in the division. Similarly, another important position is going to fall vacant in the police department. The government will send a senior officer to this place. Now, the officers are keen to know who will get the coveted post.

Nitendra Sharma