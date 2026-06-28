Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Build Fourth ABC Centre At Bhanpur Khanti | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to establish the city's fourth Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Bhanpur Khanti in Zone-17 to strengthen efforts to curb the rising stray dog population and dog bite incidents.

The BMC has floated a tender worth Rs 29.44 Lakh for constructing the 5,000 sq ft facility, which is expected to be completed within six months after the tender process is finalised.

According to officials, the BMC currently operates three ABC centres at Kajlikheda, Adampur Chhawani and Arwalia, where around 20,000 to 25,000 stray dogs are sterilised every year.

However, the city's stray dog population has climbed to an estimated 1.2 lakh, making the existing infrastructure inadequate to control their numbers.

Dog bite cases continue to rise

The growing stray dog population is also reflected in healthcare data. JP Hospital records an average of 150 to 160 dog bite victims every day seeking anti-rabies vaccination.

Children, women and elderly residents account for a significant share of these patients.

Focus on sterilisation and vaccination

BMC officials said sterilisation, along with anti-rabies vaccination, is the only sustainable solution for controlling the stray dog population.

The new ABC centre will enhance the city's sterilisation capacity while supporting dog-catching drives across Bhopal.

Dogs undergoing sterilisation will also be vaccinated against rabies to reduce the risk of infection.

Official statement

BMC executive engineer A K Sahni confirmed that a new 5,000 sq ft animal sterilisation centre will be constructed at Bhanpur Khanti.

The tender has already been floated, and construction will begin once the tender process is completed, Sahni said.