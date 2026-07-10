Playful Puddles, Carefree Rain Dance— Children Enjoying Rains Give Nostalgic Trip To Adults; Adorable Videos From Bhopal, Indore Win Hearts

Monsoon Through Children’s Lens: Not Potholes, But Playful Puddles; Not Running From Rain, But Sliding On Roads -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has split the internet into two halves!

While adults are troubled on their way to offices, witnessing uprooted roads, under-construction bridges and waterlogged areas, children find puddles and slippery roads not a mess but a playground.

Similarly, while the monsoon brings challenges for adults battling traffic jams, waterlogging and damaged roads, children see the same rain as an opportunity to play, splash and to giggle their hearts out.

Several videos showing people wading through water or water sweeping away things have surfaced on social media.

However, every video featuring children reflects pure joy and innocence. For them, rain is not about delays or inconvenience, but about splashing into puddles, sliding on wet roads and enjoying moments that often become childhood memories.

Read Also 7 Best Cafes In Indore To Take Your Partner On A Beautiful Monsoon Date

Little girl enjoys every splash

In one such video, a little girl in her school uniform was seen splashing water in a puddle while her school bus halted for some time.

Watch the video here:

The video emerged from Bhopal, featuring a little student of Xavier School and bringing smiles to netizens.

The video shows the girl playing and jumping in the puddle, with a wide smile on her face.

For adults, such simple joys often take a back seat as they worry about getting their expensive clothes and shoes dirty and then cleaning them.

However, far from worrying about such chores, children never miss a chance to enjoy the monsoon.

Little boys turn roads into slides

Another video surfaced from Chappan Dukaan (56 Dukaan), Indore’s famous street food market, where little boys were seen turning a slippery road into a playful slide.

As soon as it started pouring, visitors ran to find shelter. However, the children refused to move an inch and started dancing in the rain.

They also started sliding on the road, enjoying the weather to the fullest.

Weather worth enjoying

The visuals reminded many people of childhood monsoons, when puddles, paper boats and rain showers turned into moments of pure happiness.

Amid the chaos caused by the monsoon, these little moments serve as a reminder that the season is not only about inconvenience but also about innocence, laughter and simple joys.