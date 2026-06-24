 Monsoon Finally Hits Madhya Pradesh! Indore, Bhopal Residents Enjoy Downpour & Brace For Waterlogged Roads -- VIDEO
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Monsoon Finally Hits Madhya Pradesh! Indore, Bhopal Residents Enjoy Downpour & Brace For Waterlogged Roads -- VIDEO

Indore and Bhopal received heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon finally covered Madhya Pradesh, bringing relief from heat but causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Several districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Khandwa and Burhanpur, saw monsoon onset. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms and strong winds in 42 districts, with more rainfall expected over the next few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Monsoon Finally Hits Madhya Pradesh! Indore, Bhopal Residents Enjoy Downpour & Brace For Waterlogged Roads -- VIDEO
Monsoon Finally Hits Madhya Pradesh! Indore, Bhopal Residents Enjoy Downpour & Brace For Waterlogged Roads -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Bhopal witnessed sudden heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon as the southwest monsoon finally covered the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. The rain brought much-needed relief from heat and humidity, while also slowing traffic in several areas.

However, just a few hours of rain also led to waterlogging in major parts of the cities.

Indore

In Indore, heavy rain began in the afternoon after dark clouds covered the sky. Water accumulated on roads in several parts of the city, and strong winds made the weather pleasant. People were seen enjoying the rain, although vehicle movement slowed in some areas.

Bhopal

Bhopal also experienced intense rainfall in several localities, including Berasia Road and Lambakheda. Roads were soon filled with rainwater, and commuters had to take shelter as the downpour intensified. The temperature dropped after the rain, bringing relief to residents.

Monsoon to cover entire state in 3-4 days

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon finally reached Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, about nine days later than its normal arrival date of June 15.

The monsoon has entered several districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Betul, Khandwa, and Burhanpur, marking the beginning of widespread rainfall across the state.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the monsoon will cover the entire state within the next 3–4 days.

IMD Bhopal

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Alert in 42 districts

Officials have issued alerts for 42 districts, warning of thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain. In the last 24 hours, 39 districts in Madhya Pradesh recorded stormy weather and rainfall. Some places, including Balaghat, even reported hailstorm activity.

Key districts such as Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior also experienced rain and thunderstorms, confirming that monsoon activity has strengthened across the state.

Authorities have advised people to stay cautious during strong winds and lightning, as weather activity is expected to continue in the coming days.

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