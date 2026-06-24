Madhya Pradesh June 24, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Likely To Enter State In 3 Days; Rain Alert Issued For Over 40 Districts

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is now close to entering Madhya Pradesh, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has said it is likely to arrive in the next two to three days.

According to the weather office, the monsoon is expected to enter the state through Balaghat, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. Until then, pre-monsoon rain and thunderstorms will continue.

Weather Forecast

The IMD has issued a rain and strong wind alert for 42 districts on Wednesday.

These include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The weather department has also issued a heatwave alert for Narsinghpur. Hot weather is expected to continue in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Agar Malwa.

Due to the delayed arrival of the monsoon, June has remained much drier than usual in Madhya Pradesh. From June 1 until now, the state should have received an average of 78.5 mm of rainfall, but only 37.1 mm has been recorded, which is 53 per cent below normal. A total of 48 districts, including Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior, have received below-normal rainfall.

The lack of rain has also delayed the sowing of kharif crops, including soybean. Agriculture experts say at least four inches of rainfall is needed for suitable sowing conditions. So far, Bhopal is the only district to have received more than four inches of rain, recording around five inches, which is 63 per cent above normal.

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The normal date for the monsoon to reach Madhya Pradesh is June 15, but it has been delayed by nine days. Weather officials said the state has only experienced pre-monsoon activity so far, which is why rainfall has remained low.

On Tuesday, several districts received rainfall. Balaghat recorded around 1.25 inches of rain, while Raisen received about 0.75 inches. Rain was also reported in Dhar, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khargone, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Sagar, Seoni, Tikamgarh and Barwani.

The rainfall and strong winds brought down daytime temperatures in many parts of the state. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 30.2 degrees Celsius. Among the major cities, Bhopal recorded 32.2°C, Indore 33.9°C, Ujjain 34.8°C, Jabalpur 35.4°C and Gwalior 41°C. Datia and Sidhi were the hottest places in the state at 41.2°C.