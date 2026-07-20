FDA Inspects Pizza Hut, Anandam Restaurant After CM Helpline Food Safety Complaints | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on consumer complaints received through the CM Helpline, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at Pizza Hut and Anandam Restaurant on Monday.

In the first instance, a complaint was received through the CM Helpline stating that a boy developed swelling on his lips and cheeks after consuming pasta ordered through Swiggy from Pizza Hut (The Sapphire Foods Private Limited) on Hoshangabad Road in Bagh Sewania.

The FDA collected samples of the pasta and the ingredients used in its preparation, including the white base, cheese and cheese spread.

The samples were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory for analysis. A notice has also been issued to the establishment, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

In the second instance, a complaint was received regarding the presence of an insect in lassi served at Anandam Restaurant, Lalghati Square.

Based on the complaint, the FDA team conducted an inspection and collected samples of food items including lassi, curd, soya chaap, paneer and gram flour for testing. The concerned establishment has also been issued a notice.