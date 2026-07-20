No Decision To Rename Barkatullah University, Clarifies Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar In MP Assembly

No Decision To Rename Barkatullah University: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar In MP Assembly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has clarified that it has not taken any decision to change the name of Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed the state Assembly in a written reply to a question on Monday.

The query, raised by Congress MLA Atif Arif Aqueel in the House, sought details on whether the government planned to rename the university, which was established in 1988. He also asked about the proposed new name and the government's intention behind such a move.

The minister categorically replied "no" to any decision on renaming the university, adding that the remaining parts of the question did not arise.

The legislator had further inquired whether the government considered Dr Barkatullah Bhopali, a prominent revolutionary who played a significant role in India's freedom struggle, a freedom fighter. The question also examined the appropriateness of renaming a university named after such a historical figure.

In response, the minister said information on this aspect was being collected. He noted that the question did not arise in view of the earlier answer.

On the procedural aspects, the minister explained the legal framework for any potential name change.

"To change the name of a university, the Act governing it has to be amended through a Bill," he stated.

The reply did not provide additional details or copies of rules as sought, focusing instead on the current status.

Barkatullah University, named after the renowned freedom fighter and scholar Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali, is a major higher education institution in the state. The university has been a centre of academic excellence for decades, serving students from Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The minister's clear denial is likely to put to rest speculations regarding any immediate renaming exercise.

The development comes amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where several education-related matters are under discussion.

Earlier, on June 3 this year, the executive council of Bhopal's Barkatullah University passed a resolution to change the name of the institution to Vagdevi Bhopal University, prompting sharp reactions from Opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh.

Opposition members had raised the issue, linking it to the legacy of freedom fighters and questioning any potential move to alter historical nomenclature.

The government's response emphasises that no such proposal is currently under consideration.