Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Assembly Day-1: Congress MLAs Protest Fertiliser Shortage, NEET Paper Leak | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Assembly Day -1: Congress MLAs Protest Over Farmers’ Issues, Demand Action On Fertiliser Shortage | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs staged a protest inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly premises under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, raising concerns over farmers’ issues.

The opposition party protested against the alleged shortage of fertilisers, irregularities in government procurement and the lack of proper compensation for farmers. During the demonstration, Congress legislators wore masks of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state Agriculture Minister as a symbolic protest.

The MLAs accused the government of following anti-farmer policies and demanded action to address the problems faced by farmers in the state.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Congress MLAs stage a protest against the state government over issues relating to farmers at the State Assembly premises pic.twitter.com/6GbJNiWk2N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 20, 2026

'Country needs new educaion policy'

During the protest, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh said, "We are demanding that government examinations should be conducted properly, and we are also demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister. After the NEET paper leak scam, if the country needs anything today, it is a new education policy."

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh says, "We are demanding that government examinations should be conducted properly, and we are also demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister. After the NEET paper leak scam, if the country needs anything… pic.twitter.com/hy6riI8IAT — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

"When BJP leaders and the Chief Minister are talking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), my advice to them is that first implement a Uniform Education Code, so that every educated youth in the state and the country can get quality education and all government examinations are conducted in a fair and transparent manner," he added.

'Equality must exists first'

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress MLA Phoolsingh Bariya said, "Look, if the UCC comes, then in my view it should be brought for the citizens of a country where political equality, social equality and economic equality already exist. When such equality exists, then the UCC can be implemented."

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress MLA Phoolsingh Bariya says, "Look, if the UCC comes, then in my view it should be brought for the citizens of a country where political equality, social equality and economic equality already exist. When such… pic.twitter.com/CouKIDXQ0j — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

He added, "But when this equality does not exist, you are diverting the issue by saying that we will recognise live-in relationships or decide what kind of marriages will be recognised. That is not what it means. It means that when every citizen of India becomes equal politically, socially and economically, and such equality is established through law and implemented in practice, only then can we truly provide citizens with equal rights."