MP Assembly Monsoon Session: UCC Bill Likely To Be Tabled; Opposition To Raise Farmers' Issues, Law And Order Concerns | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday.

A day earlier, on Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during a meeting at Jagdishpur Fort.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the bill recognises only one marriage, requires a legal process for divorce instead of triple talaq, and respects all religions while ensuring equal rights.

The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins today, with the Opposition preparing to corner the government over issues such as land purchases, paper leak cases, and law and order. The government is also expected to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)… pic.twitter.com/BaDHtQNAxZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

‘And what about farmers?’

On the other hand, the Opposition is set to target the state government over issues including land purchases, paper leak cases and law and order.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar says, "Apart from the UCC, are there no other issues in the state? I want to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party this question. "Are farmers in Madhya Pradesh not facing problems? Are farmers not troubled over issues… pic.twitter.com/qEGyN3aLlI — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026

Speaking to the media on the matter, Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "Apart from the UCC, are there no other issues in the state? I want to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party this question. Are farmers in Madhya Pradesh not facing problems? Are farmers not troubled over issues related to fertilisers? However, the Congress party and all our MLAs are serious about these matters."

Govt likely to table UCC Bill

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet approves the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC bill will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly during the session commencing tomorrow.



After the cabinet meeting, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet… pic.twitter.com/TPs7Q51JHF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2026

The government is also expected to table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, during the session.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the approval of the UCC Bill was a historic step towards ensuring equality and justice for all citizens. Sharing a post on social media, Vijayvargiya said the decision would strengthen equal rights, women's empowerment, gender equality, social harmony and a transparent legal system.

Minister Rakesh Singh also welcomed the Cabinet's decision and said Madhya Pradesh was moving forward towards implementing a uniform law for all citizens.

#WATCH भोपाल: मध्य प्रदेश कैबिनेट मंत्री राकेश सिंह ने कहा, "...आज यहां UCC लागू होना देश में महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। कई राज्यों ने पहले ही ये निर्णय कर लिया है और आज मध्य प्रदेश उस दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा है। सभी के लिए समान अवसर, सभी के लिए समान कानून UCC की विशेषता है। हम मुख्यमंत्री… pic.twitter.com/i1J5TverSw — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 19, 2026

"Equal opportunities for all and equal law for all are the key features of the UCC. Many states have already taken this decision, and Madhya Pradesh is now moving ahead in the same direction," Singh said.

The Monsoon Session is expected to witness heated discussions as the Opposition has prepared to question the government on several issues, including alleged irregularities in land deals, paper leak cases and concerns related to law and order in the state.

The Assembly session will continue with discussions on various government proposals, bills and public issues raised by legislators.