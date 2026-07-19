MP Cabinet Meet: State To Recognise Only One Marriage, Live-In Relationships To Be Registered Within A Month | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The UCC Bill was approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Committee meeting held at the historic Jagdishpur Fort, previously known as Islam Nagar, on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that, as far as the UCC Bill was concerned, only one marriage would be recognised in the state.

He said divorce would not be granted by merely uttering 'Talaq' thrice and would only be possible through a proper legal process.

The UCC Bill respects all religions and no effort has been made to demean any religion. Everyone is free to practise their own religion.

"Today is a very significant day for the Cabinet for several reasons. The Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2026 Bill has been approved today. Through this bill, we believe Madhya Pradesh is moving towards establishing a major law that will provide equal rights and opportunities to everyone, whether Ram or Rahim. Before implementing this Act, although a bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly, we wanted to connect directly with the common people and communicate the details...," the CM said.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Today is a very significant day for the Cabinet for several reasons. The Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2026 Bill has been approved today. Through this bill, we believe Madhya Pradesh is moving towards… pic.twitter.com/UGhtBBf8Cf — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026

BIG NEWS -



Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft for presentation in Assembly. pic.twitter.com/tPe0daQAS9 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 19, 2026

Live-in relationships must be registered

The UCC Bill mandates registration of live-in relationships within one month.

The marriage age has been fixed and registration of marriages has been made mandatory. Equal rights in property have been ensured for men and women.

More than 80% of women backed the UCC Bill, he said. Yadav said the government had formed a committee to seek public suggestions on the UCC.

Suggestions were also taken from political parties. However, the Congress distanced itself from the hearing held on the UCC.

He appealed to all political parties to rise above party lines and support the implementation of the UCC.

'UCC crucial for country'

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet approves the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC bill will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly during the session commencing tomorrow.



State Minister Rakesh Singh says, "Today’s cabinet meeting, held in Jagdishpur, is significant… pic.twitter.com/IIICMKO4qr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2026

As the UCC Bill was passed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, State Minister Rakesh Singh said, "Today’s cabinet meeting, held in Jagdishpur, is significant because Jagdishpur represents a magnificent heritage; historically, it was a source of vital messages regarding justice and equality."

"The move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a crucial step for the country. While several other states have already made this decision, Madhya Pradesh is now moving forward in this direction. Equal opportunities for all, equal laws for all, and no discrimination against anyone - these are the core features of the UCC. We congratulate the Chief Minister for getting this decision passed in the cabinet," he added.