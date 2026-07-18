 'Only One Marriage Will Be Allowed In State,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Reiterates Push To Uniform Civil Code Bill In Monsoon Session | VIDEO
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HomeBhopal'Only One Marriage Will Be Allowed In State,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Reiterates Push To Uniform Civil Code Bill In Monsoon Session | VIDEO

'Only One Marriage Will Be Allowed In State,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Reiterates Push To Uniform Civil Code Bill In Monsoon Session | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government will introduce the Uniform Civil Code Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly. He said the draft will be approved by the Cabinet. Yadav emphasised equal laws for all citizens and said the UCC aims to protect rights and remove discrimination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
'Only One Marriage Will Be Allowed In State,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Reiterates Push To Uniform Civil Code Bill In Monsoon Session | VIDEO
'Only One Marriage Allowed In State,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav; Promises To UCC Bill In Monsoon Session | VIDEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated the state will not accept those who get married more than once.

He also said the era of triple talaq has ended. “If anyone says ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’, they will have to face legal action and may go to jail,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing an event in Katni on Friday when he announced that his government will bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the state Assembly.

He said the draft of the law will be approved in the next Cabinet meeting before being presented in the Assembly.

Addressing a gathering in Katni, Yadav said there should be one law for all citizens, irrespective of religion. He questioned why different personal laws should exist for Hindus and Muslims.

“Why should there be different laws for Hindus and Muslims? There should be one law for everyone. If Ram has one marriage, why should Rahim have two or four marriages? Muslim women are also our sisters and protecting their rights is necessary,” he said.

Equal rights for all sisters

The Chief Minister added that Muslim women are also the sisters of the country and their rights must be protected. He said the UCC aims to ensure equal rights and remove discrimination.

Yadav said the UCC draft will be discussed and approved in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled in Bhopal’s Jagdishpur.

After the approval, the Bill will be introduced during the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

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What is UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code is mentioned in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution under Part IV, which deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Article 44 states that “the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

The Directive Principles act as guidelines for governments and outline goals that states should work towards. The UCC aims to create a common set of personal laws for matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption for all citizens.

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