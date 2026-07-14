MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Congress To Clarify Its Stand On Uniform Civil Code After UCC Panel Submits Final Report| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high-level committee formed by the Madhya Pradesh government to prepare the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has submitted its final report to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday.

Thanking the committee for completing its work within the given time, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government is committed to bringing the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest. He also said the Congress should make its stand on the UCC clear.

"Main yeh zaroor batana chahunga ki ab Congress ko spasht karna chahiye ki woh UCC par kya karna chahti hai (I would like to say that Congress should now clearly state its stand on the UCC).

"Main yeh bhi kehna chahunga ki sabhi samajon ne apni-apni baat committee ke saamne rakhi, lekin Congress ne ek rajnitik dal hone ke bawajood apna stand saaf karna bhi zaroori nahi samjha (People from all sections of society shared their views with the committee, but Congress, despite being a political party, did not consider it necessary to clearly state its own stand)."

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According to PTI, the committee has recommended that Scheduled Tribes (STs) should be kept out of the proposed UCC.

The report has been divided into three parts. The first part contains the committee's recommendations after studying international, national and state laws, along with existing customs and practices. It has 10 chapters.

High-level committee submits UCC draft to MP chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav. 3 volume report, includes UCC draft, public suggestions-consultations and accepted suggestions. UCC Bill likely in Assembly session starting from July 20. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/hW2fYeMP54 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 13, 2026

The second part includes the draft UCC Bill prepared according to Madhya Pradesh's social, cultural and economic conditions. The proposed Bill has four parts, 404 sections and seven schedules.

The third part contains a detailed public consultation report. The committee received more than 9.58 lakh suggestions through district-level meetings, state-level discussions and the official website. The feedback has been analysed based on gender, community and different subjects.

While preparing the draft, it focused on ensuring gender equality, respecting existing customs and traditions, and following constitutional provisions.

The report has now been sent to the state's Law Department. After necessary changes and approval by the Council of Ministers, the UCC Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.