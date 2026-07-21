OBC Mahasabha Gheraos Vidhan Sabha, Demands 27% Reservation In MP Jobs | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organisation OBC Mahasabha gheraoed the Vidhan Sabha on Monday to demand implementation of 27% reservation and removing hold on the remaining 13% reservation in government job recruitment in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress party and Samajwadi Party extended their support to the agitation. Police detained several protesters at the spot.

Police stopped the protesters by erecting barricades at Rang Mahal Square. When the protesters tried to cross the barricades, the police used water cannons and detained several of them, removing them from the site in buses.

A large number of activists marched towards Vidhan Sabha under the banner of OBC Mahasabha but the police halted them at Rangmahal Square.

Protesters climbed the barricades and raised slogans, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

State OBC Mahasabha in-charge Jitu Lodhi, Vishwajit Ratauniya and national core committee member advocate Dharmendra Kushwaha stated that OBC candidates were becoming overage while waiting for years for employment.

They pointed out that while competitive examinations are conducted based on 27% OBC reservation, appointments are made according to 14% reservation.