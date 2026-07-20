 Activist Urges Police To Stop Illegal Mud Car Rallies Around Bhopal Wetlands
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Activist Urges Police To Stop Illegal Mud Car Rallies Around Bhopal Wetlands

An environmental activist has urged Bhopal Police to stop alleged illegal mud car rallies and off-road driving around Kaliyasot Reservoir and other wetlands, claiming the activities continue despite a 2020 National Green Tribunal ban. The complaint alleges the events threaten biodiversity, public safety and ecologically sensitive habitats while being organised without statutory permission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Activist Urges Police To Stop Illegal Mud Car Rallies Around Bhopal Wetlands
Activist Urges Police To Stop Illegal Mud Car Rallies Around Bhopal Wetlands | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibiting mud car rallies in Bhopal's wetlands in 2020, the directions have not been effectively implemented, environmental activist Rashid Noor Khan has alleged, while urging the Bhopal Police to prevent illegal off-road rallies around Kaliyasot Reservoir and other ecologically sensitive areas.

In a complaint submitted to police commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Monday, Khan sought immediate action against alleged illegal off-road driving, mud rallies and waterbody stunts, claiming organisers continue to mobilise participants through social media platforms without obtaining statutory permissions.

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He alleged that such events are frequently held on weekends and pose a serious threat to public safety, law and order, and the city's fragile wetland ecosystem.

The complaint cites NGT's June 25, 2020, order, which accepted the recommendations of a joint committee comprising Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and State Biodiversity Board.

The committee had recommended that no car rallies should be permitted in Bhopal's wetlands including the Bhoj Wetland to protect biodiversity and ecologically sensitive habitats.

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