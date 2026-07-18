Bhopal Witnesses Grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath; Rain Fails to Dampen Devotees’ Spirit | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was taken out in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday evening amid light rain showers.

Thousands of devotees gathered on Hamidia Road as the chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra moved through the city.

The area echoed with chants of ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna’ and devotional songs as devotees continued their participation despite the rainfall.

Men, women, youngsters and children dressed in colourful traditional clothes joined the procession and walked alongside the chariot while singing bhajans and performing dances.

Devotees join ISKCON's 13th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/CZHQsz2yk6 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 28, 2025

Foreigners join procession

Devotees from India as well as several foreign countries also participated in the Rath Yatra. Followers from countries including Russia and the United States were seen joining the kirtan and dancing along with other devotees.

A special chariot inspired by the famous Nandighosha Rath of Puri, Odisha, was prepared for Lord Jagannath.

The beautifully decorated chariot is around 27 feet high, 13 feet wide and 17.5 feet long. Senior ISKCON preacher Dwija Mani Prabhu from Russia also participated in the event and delivered spiritual messages to devotees.

The procession started from Bhopal Talkies and passed through Hamidia Road, Bharat Talkies, Roshanpura Square, Rangmahal and New Market before reaching Platinum Plaza near Mata Mandir.

Religious programmes, including Lord Jagannath’s aarti and distribution of Mahaprasad, will be held at the venue.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai performed the Mangala Aarti at the beginning of the Rath Yatra.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State Krishna Gaur will participate in the Rajbhog Aarti, while Minister Vishvas Sarang will attend the closing ceremony and address devotees.

Special arrangements were made for Mahaprasad distribution. Around 400 kg of Khaja Mahaprasad will be distributed along the route, while a special preparation of halwa made with pure desi ghee has been arranged for around 5,000 to 7,000 devotees at Platinum Plaza.

Police and traffic personnel were deployed in large numbers along the route to ensure security and smooth movement of traffic during the religious procession.