MP To Host Rath Yatra 2026 With Great Zeal — Lord Jagannath Dressed In ₹2.5 Lakh Outfit In Ujjain; Indore To Host 3rd-Largest Rath Yatra In Country| VIDEO

Rath Yatra 2026: Lord Jagannath Dressed In ₹2.5 Lakh Outfit In Ujjain; Indore To Host 3rd-Largest Rath Yatra In Country — VIDEO | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees across Madhya Pradesh joined the grand celebrations of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on Thursday, with processions being taken out in Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and other cities.

Amid the beats of drums, devotional songs and flower showers, Lord Jagannath, along with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra, came out of temples for the traditional city procession to bless devotees.

Two Rath Yatras held in Ujjain

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On the organization of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra ISKCON temple PRO Pandit Raghav Das, says, "I feel fortunate to be speaking from the land whose king, Maharaja Indradyumna, built the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri during Satya Yuga. Their question is… pic.twitter.com/QGh7t1Zsjj — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2026

Ujjain witnessed two Rath Yatras on Thursday. The first procession started from the ISKCON temple and moved towards Indira Nagar Square, while the second one began from the Lord Jagdish Temple located in Kartik Chowk.

For the occasion, special clothes were prepared for the deities by artisans from Bengal using threads and pearls brought from Japan.

The outfit was made at a cost of around ₹2.5 lakh. Three specially designed chariots were also prepared for the grand procession.

#Odisha: World-famous Rath Yatra of #LordJagannath and his 2 siblings - elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra begins at #Puri.



During the annual festival of #RathYatra, Lord Jagannath and his two siblings give darshan to the public from the Chariots and… pic.twitter.com/CZoK9AyBbp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 16, 2026

Indore to host 3rd-largest Rath Yatra in country

In Indore, the annual Brahmotsav and Rath Yatra festival is being celebrated at Lakshmi Venkatesh Devsthan in Chhatri Bagh.

A grand flower decoration was done at the temple on Wednesday, attracting devotees.

The traditional Rath Yatra will be taken out from the temple premises on Thursday evening, with a large number of devotees expected to participate.

Special outfits for Lord Venkatesh have been brought from Kumbakonam.

The temple management claims that the Rath Yatra is the 3rd-largest traditional Rath Yatra in the country and the biggest traditional procession of its kind in Madhya Pradesh.

The Pahandi of Bada Thakura Shree Balabhadra is in progress.



With the divine resonance of sacred bells (ଘଣ୍ଟା), He moves forward towards Taladhwaja Ratha, as thousands of devotees chant in devotion and witness the unfolding of the grand #RathaJatra.



Jagannatha Dham, Puri. pic.twitter.com/M2biDOQhQW — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) July 16, 2026

Bhopal

Bhopal's old city is set to witness 'Puri-like' granduer at 5 pm on Thursday evening as thousands of devotees will participate in the Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath, along with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Goddess Subhadra will bless the devotees as the procession will pass through Hamidia road.

Gwalior’s ‘Mini Puri’ prepares for 180-year-old tradition

A unique Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition is also being followed in Kulait village, located about 17 km from Gwalior. Known as ‘Mini Puri’ or ‘Chhota Puri’, the village has been celebrating the festival for nearly 180 years.

The temple follows traditions similar to those in Puri, including the ritual of Lord Jagannath going into isolation (Anasar) before the Rath Yatra.

Another unique tradition here is that after offering bhog to the deity, the earthen pot is believed to break into four pieces, which remains a matter of faith and curiosity among devotees.