WATCH: Grand Preparations Underway For Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri, Up To 4 Lakh Devotees Expected, Massive Security Forces To Be Deployed |

The holy city of Puri is gearing up for one of India's most revered religious festivals as elaborate preparations are underway for the annual Lord Jagannath Yatra. With lakhs of devotees expected to arrive from across the country, authorities have intensified security, traffic management, and crowd-control measures to ensure the celebrations are conducted smoothly.

Ahead of the grand Rath Yatra, pilgrims have already begun gathering in large numbers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and witness the sacred rituals leading up to the festival.

Thousands of devotees recently assembled at the Patitapabana Alati at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri ahead of Snana Yatra, a significant ritual during which the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshan are ceremonially bathed. The temple town has witnessed a steady influx of pilgrims from different parts of India, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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In preparation for Devasnana Purnima on June 29, senior police officials, including IGP Central Range Dr. Satyajit Naik and Puri SP Prateek Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements, traffic regulations, and crowd-management plans. Authorities estimate that nearly three to four lakh devotees will visit Puri to participate in the Snana Yatra festivities.

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To manage the massive crowds, the Odisha Police has put in place an extensive security network. Around 79 platoons of police personnel have been deployed, supported by senior officers and specialised units. The security arrangements include Quick Action Teams (QATs), sniffer dog squads, rooftop surveillance and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) monitoring to keep a close watch on the proceedings.

Officials have also introduced detailed plans for traffic movement, vehicle parking, emergency medical response, and pilgrim assistance to minimise inconvenience and ensure the safety of visitors throughout the festival.

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Meanwhile, preparations for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 are progressing at full pace. Construction of the three magnificent wooden chariots, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, began on Akshaya Tritiya, following age-old customs and rituals.

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This year, the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2026. During the grand procession, the three deities are ceremonially taken from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be their maternal aunt's home. The week-long festival attracts millions of devotees and visitors from around the world, making it one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in India.