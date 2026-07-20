Man Dies After Alleged Misuse Of Opioid Therapy Medicine In Bhopal's Kolar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man allegedly died after misusing medicines provided under Opioid Substitution Therapy (treatment that helps addicts overcome addiction) in Kolar area. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni, the deceased Akshay Kakodiya, a resident of Omnagar, worked at a gas cylinder agency. Akshay had become a drug addict six months ago, according to police.

On Sunday night, Akshay reportedly injected himself with a mixture prepared using OST medicine and Avil tablets before sleeping on a ground near his house.

He was found unconscious on Monday morning and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had taken an overdose of the injection, leading to cardiac complications. Police recovered syringes and Avil tablets from the spot and seized them for further examination.

Akshay's brother Deepak told police that Akshay had previously been jailed in an attempt-to-murder case.

While in jail, he was admitted under Opioid Substitution Therapy programme to help him quit drugs.

However, after his release, he allegedly began abusing the medication by mixing it with Avil and injecting it into his body. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.