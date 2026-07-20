Madhya Pradesh Youths Reach Jantar Mantar, Allege Trains Delayed On Purpose To Stop Them From Joining Protest |Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students and youths from across Madhya Pradesh arrived at Jantar Mantar to join the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday. They alleged that attempts were made to stop them from reaching Delhi, citing deliberate train delays.

Several videos from the protest site and the journey have surfaced on social media, showing slogan-shouting, packed trains and the participation of protesters from Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

One video from Jantar Mantar shows students raising loud slogans at the protest site. In another, a youth is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Namardon ke sheher Madhya Pradesh se bhi aaye hain mard."

Watch the VIDEOS below :

Another video, recorded during the train journey, shows a youth claiming that the government was trying to stop protesters from reaching the protest site. While recording the video, he opens a train tracking app and says it shows that their train has already reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

However, he claims the train was actually taking repeated rounds in Rajasthan instead of heading towards Delhi, alleging that the train was being delayed on purpose.

More videos from inside trains have also surfaced, showing students and youths chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during their journey to the national capital.

Many have already reached the site and shared videos from there.

The videos have gone viral on social media, highlighting the participation of people from Madhya Pradesh.

About CJP and Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led movement that began as an online campaign against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and has since grown into a nationwide protest. The organisation has been holding a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the examination system.

On June 28, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement's demands. The protest gained fresh momentum after Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital by Delhi Police on July 18, following which CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also started an indefinite hunger strike.

Thousands of supporters from across the country have since gathered at Jantar Mantar, with many also planning a march towards Parliament.