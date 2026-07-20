MP Assembly Session: Congress To Corner Government Over Farmers, UCC, Ken-Betwa Project | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs have decided to corner the state government over farmers' issues, including the availability of seeds, fertiliser and the drought-like situation, during the Assembly's monsoon session beginning on Monday.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held at the residence of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in Bhopal on Sunday.

The MLAs will also corner the government over the Ken-Betwa river link project, under which displaced people are protesting against the government's decision.

The state government is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the House. The Congress will oppose the Bill during the session.

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The party MLAs will also demand an employment calendar for the youth. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had demanded an employment calendar to ensure transparency in examinations.

The MLAs will also move an adjournment motion on the property issue in the House.

The MLAs will also raise issues related to law and order, atrocities against Tribal communities, rising crimes against women and other public concerns in the House.