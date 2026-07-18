Bhopal Residents Feed Gulab Jamun To Donkey To Please Rain God After Prolonged Dry Spell | VIDEO

Bhopal Residents Feed Donkey Gulab Jamun To Please Rain God After Prolonged Dry Spell In MP | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A donkey was fed gulab jamun in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as part of a ritual to please rain god Indradev after a prolonged dry spell in the state.

Residents also performed rituals and prayed for timely rains and prosperity for farmers during a weak monsoon phase.

Speaking to the media, a resident said, “Hahakaar macha hua hai pure Madhya Pradesh ke andar, pure Bhopal ke aas paas ke gaon mein... Ye totka jo hai wo hum aaj Bhopal sheher mein lekar aaye hain... Bhopal sheher mein humne gadhon ko dhundh kar, badi mushkil se hume gadhe mile... Aur dhundhne ke baad inko humne mishthan ke roop mein gulab jamun khilaya... Aur humne Indradev se prarthana ki ki jald se jald baarish ho.”

(There is a state of chaos across Madhya Pradesh, especially in the villages around Bhopal. We have brought this ritual to Bhopal city today. After a lot of difficulty, we found donkeys in the city, and after finding them, we fed them sweets in the form of gulab jamuns. We have prayed to Lord Indra for rainfall at the earliest.)

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh-



People feed gulab jamun to donkeys for rain rituals.



People are distressed due to delayed Monsoon. pic.twitter.com/YOzdhnmAgk — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 18, 2026

Why gulab jamun?

Feeding gulab jamun to donkeys is an old folklore-based rain ritual in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandsaur, and Rajasthan, including Bhilwara.

Villagers believe offering sweets after successful rain rituals brings good fortune. However, experts warn that gulab jamun is unhealthy for donkeys and should not be part of their regular diet.

Weather on Saturday

Bhopal, Indore and 42 other districts of Madhya Pradesh are under a rain alert on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall is likely in Dindori and Umaria districts.

The IMD Bhopal centre said a western disturbance is expected to become active from July 19, leading to a continuous spell of heavy rainfall across the state.

After a gap of nine days, several districts, including Umaria, Dindori and Balaghat, received heavy rainfall on Friday. Bhopal also witnessed light showers. The rainfall was caused by a low-pressure area and a cyclonic circulation developing over the region.