'Abhi Nahi, Dulha Peeche Hai...' Narottam Mishra Steps Aside, Asks Supporters To Welcome Ashutosh Tiwari During Campaigning In Datia

'Abhi Nahi, Dulha Peeche Hai...' Narottam Mishra Steps Aside, Asks Supporters To Welcome BJP Candidate While Campaigning In Datia |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra once again came into the spotlight after he stepped aside and asked supporters to welcome BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

Mishra was campaigning for Ashutosh Tiwari in Ward Nos. 6 and 7 of Datia on Friday.

As his convoy reached the streets of the wards, BJP workers and supporters gathered to welcome him with garlands and tilak.

‘Dulha peeche aa raha hai’

However, Mishra smiled and stepped back, saying, “Abhi nahi... dulha peeche aa raha hai, mala use pehnana... (Not now... the groom is coming behind me, put the garland on him).”

His remark was directed at BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari, who was following him during the campaign.

Mishra’s gesture shifted the focus of the supporters towards the party candidate. Following his request, workers welcomed Ashutosh Tiwari with flowers and garlands.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Narottam Mishra says at the inauguration of the BJP's election office, "I was saying that the Congress candidate's fifteen years, he keeps repeating one thing that he has come from outside, you will remember that when I had come, they were saying… pic.twitter.com/EDlLF8LWvR — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

The incident became a talking point among people present at the spot, as senior leaders are usually welcomed first during political events.

Mishra’s decision to step aside was seen by many as a message of giving importance to the candidate and the organisation.

Mishra’s action sparked discussions in political circles. While many viewed it as a sign of his commitment towards the party organisation and candidate, his supporters described it as an example of his simple and humble working style.

No official statement from Mishra

However, these are interpretations by political observers, and Mishra has not made any official statement regarding the incident.

The BJP and Congress have intensified their election campaigns for the Datia bypoll. Leaders from both parties are conducting public meetings, street campaigns and door-to-door outreach in different wards.

Amid the high-voltage campaign, such moments and public appearances of leaders have become major talking points among voters and political circles.