 Madhya Pradesh, July 18, 2026, Weather Update: After Over A Week-Long Break, Drizzle Likely To Return; Yellow Alert Issued In Several Districts
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Madhya Pradesh, July 18, 2026, Weather Update: After Over A Week-Long Break, Drizzle Likely To Return; Yellow Alert Issued In Several Districts

After a prolonged monsoon break, temperatures and humidity surged across Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts, forecasting light to moderate rain over the next 24 hours. Monsoon is expected to return to Indore after a nine-day dry spell, bringing relief.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh, July 18, 2026, Weather Update: After Over A Week-Long Break, Drizzle Likely To Return; Yellow Alert Issued In Several Districts
Madhya Pradesh, July 18, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Set For Comeback In Madhya Pradesh After 9-Day Dry Spell | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A prolonged break in the southwest monsoon sent temperatures soaring across Madhya Pradesh on Friday, with high humidity making weather conditions uncomfortable in Bhopal and several other districts.

The IMD has forecast scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, in several parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) has been issued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

After a nine-day dry spell, monsoon activity is expected to return to Indore, bringing relief from rising temperatures and humidity.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the city over the next 24 hours as fresh weather systems become active.

According to meteorologists, a low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal, while three cyclonic circulations are influencing weather conditions across central India.

A western disturbance is also expected to become active from July 19, which is likely to strengthen monsoon activity and trigger a fresh spell of rainfall in Indore and nearby districts.

On the temperature front, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, up 3.7 degrees, while the minimum settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, up 4.0 degrees, while the minimum temperature rose by 2.2 degrees to 26.1 degrees Celsius.

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