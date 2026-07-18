Liquor Shop Shift Near Raj Bhavan Sparks Protest In Bhopal, Outlet Shut Hours After Opening | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh controversy erupted on Friday after a liquor shop was shifted from Professor Colony near Polytechnic Square to Banganga Nalla, opposite Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) and Ravindra Bhavan, triggering protests by local residents and Congress leaders.

The liquor outlet, which had earlier operated near Polytechnic Square and faced strong opposition from residents, was relocated around 300 metres away. The new shop was set up on a cement concrete slab constructed over a drain near Ravindra Bhavan where liquor sales began on Friday morning.

As news of the relocation spread, residents, particularly women, gathered at the site along with Congress leaders.

Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki and Ward 24 Congress president Shoaib Khan led the protest, demanding immediate removal of the outlet.

Zaki alleged that the shop was operating illegally on the catchment area of Lower Lake and was located barely 50 metres from Raj Bhavan.

She argued that the site is surrounded by key government establishments, including Ravindra Bhavan, Madhya Pradesh Cultural Council and Roshanpura area, besides being on a route frequently used by Chief Minister, ministers and other VIPs.

Women protesters said they regularly visited Professor Colony for domestic work and feared the liquor shop would increase crime and create an unsafe environment.

Police reached the spot to control the situation and tried to persuade the protesters. However, following continued opposition, the liquor contractor shut the shop.

TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma told Free Press that a patwari and a revenue team had been deputed to inspect the site.

Sharma said action would be taken after the inquiry report and clarification from the excise department regarding the relocation and permissions are received.