Bhopal Double Murder Solved: Two Brothers Arrested For Killing Elderly Couple Over Property | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen days after the sensational double murder of an elderly couple in Aishbag, the SIT claimed to have cracked the case, arresting two brothers who allegedly killed the couple to grab their house through a forged gift deed.

The accused, identified as property broker Shrikant Chichliya (40) and his physiotherapist brother Shashikant Chichliya (35) were arrested after they confessed to their crime.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the victims Hemant Barik aka Hemant Philemon and his wife Shakuntala, were found dead inside their Sudama Nagar residence on June 27. Police recovered empty cartridges, bullets and other forensic evidence from the spot.

During investigations, police rounded up Shrikant who was known to the couple for two years and had facilitated the sale of one of their property.

Investigations revealed that Shrikant had fraudulently executed a gift deed under which ownership of the house would pass on to him after the couple's death. Shakuntala's sister-in-law Shivani had signed the document as a witness.

Shrikant admitted hatching the murder plot with his brother after learning that Hemant intended to sell the property. Shrikant feared that their claim over the house will now end.

Shrikant has eight criminal cases registered against him at Shahpura police station. At present, he was living in Windsor Palm Colony in Kajlikheda.

Gait became a key clue

Investigators grew suspicious after comparing CCTV footage of two men seen near the crime scene on the night of the murders. The suspects were asked to walk, and police matched their gait and body movements with the footage.

More suspects under scanner

Police said Shivani, the wife of Shakuntala s brother Vinod, is also being questioned and investigators suspect that more people may have been involved in the conspiracy.

20 police teams cracked the case

The SIT was headed by ACP Umesh Tiwari and included inspector Sandeep Pawar, inspector Ahirwar, Rasbihari Sharma and others. Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Unanswered questions

Despite the breakthrough, several aspects of the case remain unresolved. Police are yet to recover the firearms allegedly used in the murders. Police officials said that two separate weapons were used, which were procured from Agar Malwa.

Police are yet to get details of planned murder and how it was executed on the rainy night. The sequence of events inside the house and why Hemant s mobile phone was taken away after the murders remains a mystery.