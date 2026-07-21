Doctor Alleges ₹20 Lakh Extortion Threatened With False Rape Case In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police have registered a case against a woman accused of extorting nearly Rs 20 lakh from a government doctor by allegedly threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

According to the complaint, Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, a resident of Arera Colony and an employee of the Madhya Pradesh health department since 2013, came in contact with the woman through a former departmental official.

The complainant alleged that the woman first befriended his wife and gradually gained access to the family.

The doctor told police that the woman sought financial assistance on several occasions, citing personal crises, illness and house loan repayments.

The doctor lent her around Rs 12 lakh over a period. In return, she gave him a cheque for Rs 5 lakh and asked him not to deposit it without her consent.

When Dr Jaiswar started demanding his money back, the woman allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and ruin his career and reputation.

The doctor alleged that, out of fear, he paid her Rs 12.5 lakh in August 2025 and another Rs 7.5 lakh in November 2025.

The doctor further alleged that the woman continued to blackmail him through phone calls and WhatsApp messages while threatening to circulate audio recordings and personal photographs on social media.

She also allegedly threatened his wife and minor son while demanding an additional sum of Rs 25 lakh.