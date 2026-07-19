Sonal Mansingh Enthrals Bhopal With 'Katha Siya Ram Ki' At IGRMS | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Sonal Mansingh's Katha Siya Ram Ki, mesmerised the audience at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Saturday evening.

Choreographed, directed and performed by the 82-year-old Mansingh, the classical dance-drama was presented in Odissi, Sanskrit and Hindi, with an English narration introducing the epic tale of the Ramayana to the audience. It depicts the epic journey, devotion and life of Lord Rama and Sita.

The former Rajya Sabha member said, “Tulsidas never sought wealth or material possessions from the deity but instead yearned for devotion and refuge throughout his life.”

Several key episodes from the Ramayana were staged sequentially in the dance narrative.

Mansingh captivated the audience with her expressive dance movements and powerful facial expressions.

She shared the stage with her disciples, while other artists portrayed various characters through the dance-drama. The same dance-drama will be staged at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Sunday evening.