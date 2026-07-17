Bhopal Power Cut July 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishvakarma Nagar, Vishvakarma Nagar, Palm Vishtha Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Saturday, July 18, due to pole erection, pole shifting and line maintenance work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected for different durations depending on the area.

The details are as follows:

Area: Vishvakarma Nagar, Janta Quarter, LIG, MIG, Molvi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Hanif Colony, Aashiyana Colony, Paras Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Pole erection work

Area: Janta Nagar, Janta Quarter, Panchwati Phase-I & II, Nabi Bagh, Aaradhana Nagar, Ratan Colony, Moti Lal Nagar, Krishna Colony, Vyanjan Dhaba, Thana Nabi Bagh and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Pole erection work

Area: Rameshwaram Extension, A-Sector, Housing Board Quarters (Purbanchal), Gayatri Vihar, Parth Sarthi Parisar, Yashoda Garden and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Rajat Golden Nest, Sagar Golden Palm, AB Smart City, James Public School and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: HT Connection Nagar Nigam Rapadiya, Maksi, Bagli, Maker Regalia, Amaltas Gold, Kasturi Vihar, Palm Vishtha Colony, Lilavati School, Rapadiya, Rudraksh Warehouse and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Shiva Apartment, Nayapura Barelagaon, Rajeev Rosery, Om Shiv Nagar, Munshi Prem Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Chunabhatti Village, Tabish Complex, Samarthan, Sagar Campus, Chanakyapuri Colony, Vardhman Parisar, Gangotri Heights, Hill Crest, Parasper Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Pole shifting work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.