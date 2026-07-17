Famous For Playing Kanha On Screen, Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain To Stage 'Mere Krishna' In Bhopal On July 18–19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A magnificent blend of divinity and grandeur awaits Bhopal as Mere Krishna will be staged at the Ravindra Bhavan Auditorium on July 18 and 19, 2026.

Famous for playing Lord Krishna in TV serials, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will play the lead. Pooja Sharma will bring the stage to life with her soulful portrayal of Mahamaya and Radha, while Arpit Ranka will showcase his powerful acting skills in the dual roles of Kansa and Duryodhana.

There will be two shows on each day-- 2pm and 7pm. Tickets can be booked via District app.

Created under the direction of Rajiv Singh Dinkar and produced by Vivek Gupta, Rajiv Singh Dinkar, and Vishnu Patil, this grand theatrical presentation powerfully and emotionally brings to life the various facets of Lord Krishna's life.

Divided into approximately 20 magnificent scenes, the production takes the audience on a journey through Krishna's divine path—from his childhood leelas to his role as the great hero of the Mahabharata, a guide, and a Vishwa-Guru.

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Mere Krishna Ranking

Presented by a team of over 130 artists and technical experts, Mere Krishna ranks among the largest and most ambitious theatrical productions in Indian theatre. Its grandeur, technical excellence, and emotional depth give it a distinct identity that sets it apart from ordinary plays.

The play's script has been written by Dr. Naresh Katyayan, while the music has been directed by Udbhav Ojha. The songs have been rendered by renowned singers Shaan, Palak Muchhal, and Javed Ali. The lyrics, penned by Dr. Naresh Katyayan, Amit Maru, and Phanindra Rao, further enhance the emotional depth of the performance.

Mere Krishna is not merely a theatrical production but a grand celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and art. Beyond entertainment, the play offers the audience a spiritual experience while conveying messages about life's values.

The production offers a rare opportunity for audiences in Bhopal to witness this acclaimed and magnificent Indian theatrical presentation firsthand—an experience that is not just seen but becomes forever etched in the heart.