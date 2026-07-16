Bhopal Municipal Corporation Removes Temporary Road At Shahpura Lake Ahead Of NGT Hearing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is scheduled to hear the Shahpura Lake matter on July 20, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed a temporary road-like structure constructed inside the lake during desilting works. However, the move has triggered fresh allegations of environmental violations.

Free Press had reported on June 26 that the temporary road, built using dumped soil, rocks and construction material inside the wetland, had sparked concerns over alleged violations of wetland conservation norms.

BMC officials had maintained that the structure was created to facilitate pre-monsoon desilting operations.

Petitioner and environmental activist Nitin Saxena, however, alleged that the dumped material had altered the lake's natural ecosystem and could adversely affect its hydrology, biodiversity and groundwater recharge.

He had submitted complaints to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other regulatory authorities, seeking an independent inquiry.

NGT hearing on July 20

The Central Zone Bench of the NGT had earlier taken cognisance of alleged encroachments, pollution and ecological degradation at Shahpura Lake and constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Urban Development and Housing Department, Water Resources Department, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to inspect the site and submit a factual report.

Fresh violations alleged

Speaking to Free Press, environmental activist and petitioner Nitin Saxena alleged that the BMC began removing the temporary road and clearing the dumped debris ahead of the upcoming NGT hearing.

He further claimed that the civic body has committed another violation by carrying out unauthorised excavation and mining within the wetland while removing the structure. The BMC had not responded to the allegations at the time of going to press.