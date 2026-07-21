NGT Orders Immediate Measures To Protect Bhopal's Shahpura Lake | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, on Monday issued a series of directions to safeguard Shahpura Lake, directing Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), collector, Bhopal, and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to prevent fresh encroachments, stop illegal construction in the protected zone and ensure that untreated sewage or wastewater is not discharged into the lake.

The directions came while hearing two connected matters - a suo motu case and a petition filed by environmental activist Nitin Saxena.

Observing that both matters concern the conservation of the wetland, the tribunal took the joint committee report submitted by MPPCB on record and granted the petitioner three weeks to file a rejoinder.

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 2. The tribunal also directed respondents who are yet to file their replies to do so before the next hearing.

Dispute over lake demarcation

According to the petitioner's counsel Harpreet Singh Gupta, the BMC informed the joint committee that scientific demarcation of Shahpura Lake was not possible because of discrepancies in the Full Tank Level (FTL) coordinates.

Gupta objected to the stand, alleging that the authorities were reluctant to carry out the demarcation as several permanent structures, including the MPPCB office, could fall within the 50-metre buffer zone prescribed under Wetland Rules.

He said the petitioner would challenge the BMC's position before the tribunal, maintaining that the lake boundary can be scientifically demarcated using available records.

Tribunal orders boundary demarcation

The NGT directed the BMC, collector, Bhopal, and the MPPCB to accurately demarcate the lake and its buffer zone using all available land records and submit a compliance report within three weeks.

The authorities have also been asked to identify violations within the prohibited area, prevent fresh encroachments, undertake periodic desilting to improve water-holding capacity and ensure that untreated wastewater does not enter the lake.

Silt removal within one week

Expressing concern over desilting material dumped along the lake's banks, the tribunal ordered that the material be removed within one week to prevent it from washing back into the lake during the monsoon.

The collector and the BMC commissioner have been made responsible for ensuring compliance.

Key issues flagged by NGT

The tribunal identified three priority concerns requiring immediate attention.

Prevention of encroachments on the wetland and waterbody.

Regular desilting to improve water quality and storage capacity.

Stopping the discharge of untreated sewage and wastewater into Shahpura Lake.