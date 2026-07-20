'₹500 Challan Ko ₹200 Mein Settle Karte Ho...' BJP Leader Clashes With Traffic Cop During Helmet Check In Bhopal | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heated argument broke out between BJP district vice-president Abhay Pandit and Traffic Inspector Sanjay Suryavanshi during a helmet checking drive in Bhopal on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at the Police Control Room square and lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.

A video of the argument has now gone viral on social media.

During the exchange, Pandit is heard saying that a traffic inspector had recently been suspended. The inspector replied, "You can get me suspended too," after which the argument continued for some time.

"Vasuli chalti hai. Side mein le jaakar ₹500 ke challan ko ₹200 mein karte ho" (You collect money. You take people aside and settle a ₹500 challan for ₹200), he added.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to officials, traffic police were carrying out a helmet checking drive when they stopped a BJP worker for riding without a helmet. The rider tried to make the traffic inspector speak to Abhay Pandit over the phone, but the officer refused. Soon after, Pandit reached the spot.

As soon as he arrived, an argument began between the two. In the viral video, Pandit is seen accusing the traffic police of illegally collecting money from vehicle owners.

Traffic Inspector Sanjay Suryavanshi repeatedly told him that the police were only carrying out action as per the rules. He also asked Pandit not to misbehave with police personnel or interfere in official work, warning that a case could be registered if he continued.

यह भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष हैं, नेता जी, सरकार भी आपकी... प्रशासन भी आपका... फिर हेलमेट चेकिंग पर इतना गुस्सा किस बात का? अगर चालान गलत था तो कानूनी रास्ता अपनाइए, लेकिन सड़क पर बहस कर नियमों को कमजोर करने का संदेश क्यों? कानून की असली परीक्षा तब होती है जब वह अपने लोगों पर भी समान… pic.twitter.com/F6giQwuR9K — Amit Sharma INC (@Amit_SharmaINC) July 20, 2026

The argument attracted a crowd, with several people stopping to watch the incident.

The traffic Inspector later said he did not know who the man arguing with him was and that he was only performing his duty.

He added that the rider without a helmet was fined, and officials also found that three earlier traffic challans against the rider were still pending.