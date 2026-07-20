Speeding Car Rams Into Motorcycle, Kills Couple & Child In MP's Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Ertiga car rammed a motorcycle, killing a husband, wife and their young son on the spot. Villagers caught the driver and handed him to police in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The accident occurred in Bhadaura village, within the jurisdiction of the Myana police station, close to the Guna district headquarters.

According to the report, 30-year-old Manoj Kushwaha, a resident of Piprauda Khurd, was travelling on a motorcycle with his 27-year-old wife, Malti Kushwaha, and their 7-year-old son, Kartik.

While they were on the road, a speeding Ertiga car coming from the direction of Gwalior collided head-on with their motorcycle.

Following the accident, villagers apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely wrecked, and all three family members died instantly.

A crowd gathered at the scene following the accident, and locals apprehended the car driver on the spot. It is reported that the driver was operating a hired taxi and was carrying a family as passengers.

Upon receiving the information, the Myana police arrived at the scene, took the driver into custody, and brought him to the police station.

A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. A happy family fell victim to a road accident this Sunday evening

The tragedy has once again highlighted the grave dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

The specific circumstances responsible for the accident will become clear following the police investigation.