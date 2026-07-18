₹3-Crore Drug Haul Turns Fatal In MP's Guna After Fleeing Smuggler Rams Truck Into Bike, Kills Couple

Two Dead As Pilot Car Crashes During ₹3-Crore Drug Haul Operation In MP's Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A drug haul operation carried out by Central Bureau of Narcotics turned fatal after a fleeing smuggler rammed truck into bike, leaving an innocent couple dead in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Friday night.

A team of CBN was chasing a truck carrying 25 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 3 crore, when the overspeeding driver hit a motorcycle.

The incident happened in Mavan village on the Ashoknagar road under the jurisdiction of the Cantt Police Station in Guna.

According to the Additional SP guna, "Police received information that a Hyundai Verna car met with an accident involving a motorcycle.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: A team of the Central Narcotics Bureau reached Guna to crack down on poppy husk smugglers and intercepted a truck carrying around 25 quintals of poppy husk (doda chura) worth approximately ₹3 crore. One person has been arrested in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/H8qM7YWSiv — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

Overspeeding driver hit two vehicles

A couple died in the accident, while a child aged around three to four years was injured and admitted to the hospital.

A little further ahead from the accident site, the same vehicle also hit another person who was injured and has also been admitted to the hospital.

The Narcotics team, which is currently at the police station, informed that they were chasing a truck that was under the surveillance of the Narcotics Department.

The Verna car involved in the accident was escorting that truck, and while trying to flee, it met with the accident..."

According to the report, the deceased, identified as a 34-year-old Kallu Barela and a 30-year-old Pinky Barela, residents of Ganeshkheda village, died on the spot in the accident.

His three-year-old nephew, Ranveer, who was riding the bike with him, sustained serious injuries.

Govardhan Kushwaha, who was standing outside his home, was also injured. Both injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Following the accident, the narcotics team seized 25 quintals of poppy husk, valued at approximately ₹3 crore, from the truck and immediately rushed the injured Ranveer to the district hospital in a government vehicle.

According to doctors, the child remains in critical condition, and treatment is ongoing.

Preliminary questioning revealed the poppy husk consignment was being transported from Jharkhand and was intended for supply in Rajasthan or Gujarat.

The Central Narcotics Department is investigating the drug smuggling operation, the truck, the pilot car, the absconding driver, and the entire interstate network. Further arrests are likely in the coming days based on evidence gathered during the initial investigation.