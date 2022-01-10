Guna: Two inter-state drug-peddlers nabbed, 152gm smack seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 152gm smack worth Rs 20 lakh, SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said.

Arrested peddlers were identified as Mahendra Meena, 38, of Khadiya village in Baran district of Rajasthan and Vikas Meena, 22, Chak Haricha village under Chanchoda police station.

SP Mishra said that special operations against drug peddlers were underway in the district.

Under this, Mruganwas police was tipped-off about drug peddlers in the dense forest area close to Rajasthan border. A police team launched a search operation in the forest area between Khedikalan village and Pagadighat. On seeing the police team, Mahendra tried to flee but was not nabbed by the police.

Based on information provided by him, the police arrested his accomplice Vikas Meena. During interrogation, accused Mahendra allegedly told the police that he owned opium patta. He extracted smack from opium crop and supplied it to different parts.

He told the police that on January 7, Vikas asked him for smack. After the deal was finalised, Mahendra asked Vikas to come to Lambachak intersection. However, police arrested him before delivery.

Police registered a case against both the accused under sections 8, 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and began investigation into the matter.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:29 PM IST